Iran fires back at Israel, U.S. bases after attacks

A group of protesters wave Iranian flags in support of the government and against US and Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, February 28, 2026   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Donald Trump

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Israel’s U.N. Mission says the meeting will take place at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) at the request of Bahrain and France.

China’s government said it is “highly concerned” about the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and called for an immediate halt to the military actions and a return to negotiations.

“Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Oman’s top diplomat has urged the U.S. “not to get sucked in further” to a conflict with Iran. Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi posted his comments on X hours after Israel and the U.S. launched joint strikes on Iran.

“I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war,” he wrote.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the strikes on Iran and the Islamic Republic’s retaliation.

“The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security,” Guterres said in a statement. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and for all parties to return to the negotiating table.

