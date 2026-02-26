Ethiopia's President Selassie welcomes Israel's President Herzog for talks on strengthening ties

Ethiopia’s President Taye Atske Selassie welcomed his counterpart Isaac Herzog on Wednesday to the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa.

Herzog is on a two-day visit to Ethiopia for talks on strengthening political and diplomatic ties between the two countries. He also met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Coming just weeks after Israel’s controversial recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, Herzog’s visit is seen as part of an ongoing diplomatic push to expand Israel’s influence in the Horn of Africa.

There is speculation that Herzog may try to convince Addis Ababa to also recognize the breakaway state. In 2024, landlocked Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somaliland that gives it access to its port.

But other allies are working hard to maintain the status quo and Ethiopia. Turkey’s President Erdogan has warned that the recognition of Somaliland would not benefit the region.

On the topic of the Middle East, Selassie told Herzog Ethiopia supports a two-state solution to the resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Herzog noted his appreciation for the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, which he said creates a bridge between the two nations.