During visit to Ethiopia, India's PM Modi rallies countries from Global South to stand together

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied countries from the Global South on Wednesday to stand up for themselves and stand together.

Modi was speaking to MPs in Ethiopia, where he’s on the second leg of a three-nation tour.

"Solidarity is strength, and cooperation is power. Today, as nations of the Global South and as ancient civilisations, as friends, India and Ethiopia are standing together.''

He reminded his audience of their victory in a 19th century battle against Italian invaders.

"This morning, I had the honour to lay a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument," Modi said.

"This monument is a timeless reminder of how Ethiopia's victory inspired the entire colonised world in the quest for dignity and freedom. And in these times of conflict and uncertainty, it is a reminder that the people of the Global South can stand up for themselves.”

India and Ethiopia already have strong bilateral ties, including in trade and defence. The East African nation’s growing economic stability and strategic location could offer New Delhi a strategic platform from where to expand its economic presence on the continent.

Modi’s four-day trip also includes Jordan and Oman, important energy producers that can help meet India’s growing energy demands.