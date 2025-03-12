Modi hails Global South 'vision' as he signs agreements with Mauritius

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for the Global South on Wednesday after talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

"For Global South, our vision will be ‘Look beyond the sea, look towards the ocean’. That means mutual and holistic advancement, for security and growth across regions. Trade and development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and the feeling of mutual security for shared future are imbibed within this," Modi told journalists in Port Louis.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of several key agreements providing for cooperation in areas including maritime security, trade in national currencies and capacity building.

“The signature of key agreements in wide-ranging sectors, such as those we have just witnessed today, covering such diverse sectors such as crime investigations, maritime traffic monitoring, infrastructure, diplomacy, commerce, capacity building, finance and ocean economy, as well as the handing over which we just saw of the navigation charts, further enhance our already excellent bilateral relations,” said Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Modi said that India-Mauritius ties will be given the status of an enhanced strategic partnership.

The Indian Prime Minister also attended the national day celebration in the island nation.