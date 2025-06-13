India plane crash: Amit Shah confirms 1 survivor, offers condolences

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that only one passenger survived the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed more than 240 people.

“In this aircraft a total of 230 passengers, national and international, and 12 crew members were travelling. Out of this, there is news of one survivor, and I met him,” Shah said during a press conference.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, when the London-bound aircraft slammed into a medical college near the airport, killing passengers and students on the ground.

Shah noted that the recovery of bodies is nearly complete. “DNA profiling of the victims’ family members will also be completed very soon,” he added, assuring that information has been shared with families abroad so that DNA matching can proceed.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades. Black smoke and fire engulfed the site following the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, is being treated in hospital.