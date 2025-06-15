Families of Air India plane crash victims begin to receive bodies

Relatives of victims of India’s plane crash waited on Sunday outside the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad to receive the bodies of their loved ones.

Hundreds of relatives of the crash victims have provided DNA samples at the hospital.

Most bodies were charred or mutilated, making them unrecognisable.

After concluding formalities authorities transferred a number of bodies in coffins into ambulances for relatives to hold funerals. Family members of victims were seen carrying coffins into the crematorium.

Civil Hospital official, Rajneesh Patel, told reporters on Sunday that they had DNA matches for 32 of the crash victims and that their families had been contacted.

He said 14 bodies had been collected so far by relatives.

The London-bound Boeing 787 struck a medical college hostel in a residential area of the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on Thursday, killing at least 270 people on board and on the ground.

One passenger survived.