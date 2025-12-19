Christmas hymns return to Bethlehem after ceasefire brings brief respite

At midnight on Christmas Eve, the ancient walls of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity will once again echo with the traditional hymn “Laylat al Milad” — The Night of Christmas — sung in the grotto where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.

For local choirs rehearsing ahead of the service, the words carry renewed meaning this year, following a ceasefire after months of war in Gaza. Composer and musician Joseph Hazboun says the setting and the moment make the music especially powerful.

“The songs that we sing now during this time are very opportune to what we are facing in Bethlehem with the hardships,” Hazboun said. “To sing for our Lord newborn baby in that specific place at that specific time — it’s very special. It’s very moving.”

For the past two years, Christmas in Bethlehem has been subdued, with decorations, music and festivities largely absent as conflict battered the region and the local economy. Tourism — the city’s lifeline — collapsed, sending unemployment soaring and forcing thousands to leave in search of work.

But this year, families are returning to Manger Square, now alive with festive lights, Christmas markets and children’s performances. For residents like Zoya Thalgia, the change is striking.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “After the war there was a ceasefire. You can see the town come alive again. Everyone is happy. Everyone is coming out to celebrate, no matter religion, no matter stance.”

Inside the Church of the Nativity, choir singer Odette Al Sliby describes the experience as deeply spiritual.

“I am feeling like the angel singing to the baby Jesus,” she said. “It’s very holy — the place, the atmosphere, the songs and the words.”

Despite the fragile calm, tensions remain high across the West Bank, and uncertainty lingers. Still, for many in Bethlehem, the return of Christmas hymns and celebrations offers a rare moment of hope — a reminder that even after darkness, light can return.