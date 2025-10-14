Released Palestinian prisoners speak out about conditions in Israeli jails

There were scenes of joy on Monday as a group of Palestinian prisoners and detainees freed by Israel arrived safely in Ramallah and other locations in the occupied West Bank.

They were part of a group of nearly 2,000 people, including about 1,700 seized from Gaza and held without charge, that were allowed to go free.

Their release was part of a prisoner-hostage swap deal under the new ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, reached between Israel and Hamas on 9 October.

It came into effect the next day, following more than two years of an Israeli offensive that devastated the Palestinian enclave and caused widespread famine.

While the released prisoners expressed their excitement over their freedom, they spoke out about the harsh conditions in Israeli jails.

Thanking everyone, Zaid Al-Jundi, said the freed detainees had finally "regained their lives".

"We have walked out of the prison, a grave for the living, free from the shackles of confinement, able to reunite with our family, friends, and children," he said.

Many of the former detainees looked to be in bad shape, with some bearing the marks of recent beatings and a few unable to walk without being propped up by their relatives.

"At this moment, everything we are experiencing makes us completely forget all the suffering endured in prison. The conditions were extremely harsh,” said fellow released prisoner, Raed Kanaan.

“We were tormented by pain day after day. We lived in fear. It was not just hunger but a fear that penetrates to the bone. The experiences in prison were beyond words to describe."

Israeli human rights organisation, B’Tselem, alleges that Palestinian detainees are denied medical treatment, adequate food, and face physical abuse in the country’s jails.

Israel says its prison system complies with international law. Prior to Monday, it held over 11,000 Palestinians in its jails.

While key questions remain over the future of Gaza and Hamas’ role in the territory, the exchange of hostages and prisoners has raised hopes for a permanent end to the war.

The conflict began after a 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants who killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Israel’s subsequent offensive in the Gaza Strip killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 170,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.