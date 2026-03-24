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UN warns of systematic abuse in Occupied Palestinian Territories

FILE - Palestinian shepherd Mustafa Arara, 24, stands in the ruins of the West Bank Bedouin village of al-Baqa where residents fled in July.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

West Bank

The United Nations has raised serious concerns over conditions in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, with officials warning that abuse of Palestinians appears deliberate, widespread, and systematic.

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese told the Human Rights Council that Palestinians face ongoing physical and psychological suffering, with patterns of mistreatment that suggest a deliberate and sustained campaign. She warned that the international community risks enabling these abuses if urgent action is not taken. Albanese highlighted the critical role of survivors and human rights organizations in documenting these violations, saying their courage has brought the situation to the world’s attention.

Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi echoed these concerns, stressing that the reported abuses are not isolated cases but part of a structural pattern within a settler-colonial system he described as based on apartheid. He added that the lack of accountability for these practices undermines the credibility of international law.

The warning comes amid escalating violence in the region. Since the start of the year, at least 26 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, with at least 18 deaths caused by Israeli military actions. Human rights advocates say the combination of violence and systemic repression has created a climate of fear and ongoing suffering for Palestinian communities.

The UN and international observers are calling for urgent measures to address and halt these violations.

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