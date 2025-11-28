Welcome to Africanews

Israeli raid in southern Syria leaves 13 dead and several soldiers wounded

Syrian security forces secure the area around a building that, according to state media, was hit by rockets Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.  
Omar Sanadiki/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

war in Syria

The Israeli military has released footage of an overnight operation in southern Syria in which its troops moved into the village of Beit Jinn to detain three members of the Islamist group al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the raid triggered heavy clashes between its soldiers and armed militants in the area.

Local reports say at least 13 people were killed during the fighting. The IDF confirmed that six of its soldiers were injured, including three who are in serious condition.

The military says the targeted suspects were involved in cross-border activities threatening Israel’s security, but provided no further details.

The operation marks one of the most significant Israeli incursions in the region in recent months, underscoring growing tensions along the Syria–Israel frontier.

