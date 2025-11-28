Israeli raid in southern Syria leaves 13 dead and several soldiers wounded

war in Syria
The Israeli military has released footage of an overnight operation in southern Syria in which its troops moved into the village of Beit Jinn to detain three members of the Islamist group al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the raid triggered heavy clashes between its soldiers and armed militants in the area.
Local reports say at least 13 people were killed during the fighting. The IDF confirmed that six of its soldiers were injured, including three who are in serious condition.
The military says the targeted suspects were involved in cross-border activities threatening Israel’s security, but provided no further details.
The operation marks one of the most significant Israeli incursions in the region in recent months, underscoring growing tensions along the Syria–Israel frontier.
00:55
South Africa says charter flight carrying Palestinians is part of plan to empty Gaza
00:08
Search continues for remains of three last Israeli hostages
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 04, 2025
00:56
Netanyahu orders "powerful strikes" on Gaza threatening fragile ceasefire
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 24, 2025
01:10
Egypt urges Rafah crossing reopening as Gaza faces humanitarian crisis