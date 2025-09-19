Key suspect in 1982 Paris terror attack arrested

Hicham Harb, a key suspect in a 1982 terror attack in Paris, has been arrested in the occupied West Bank. France's president Emmanuel Macron stated that the arrest was thanks to ‘excellent co operation’ with the Palestinian Authority.

70-year-old Harb is accused of overseeing the militants who stormed a Paris restaurant, the Jo Goldenberg restaurant, back in 1982.

It was an incident that saw six people killed and 22 more wounded. Unfolding in Paris’ Jewish quarter, it was one of modern France's most notorious anti semitic attacks, and highlighted the global reach of Palestinian militant groups at the time.

According to authorities, Harb was arrested under a 2015 international warrant connected to the attack.

He was formally indicted by French judges in July on charges of murder and attempted murder linked to the attack. Harb and several other men in the case were referred to trial, with Harb the first of the group to be arrested.