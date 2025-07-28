Gaza conflict: death toll reaches over 59,000 since October 2023

The death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has reached 59,821, with an additional 144,851 individuals injured, following the outbreak of conflict between Hamas and Israel on October 7, 2023, as reported by Gaza's health authorities in a statement on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of 88 Palestinians and left 374 others injured, according to the statement.

On Sunday morning, trucks filled with humanitarian aid began to enter the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, as per local Palestinian sources.

This influx of humanitarian support comes in response to increasing international calls to ensure the swift delivery of aid to Gaza, where residents are enduring critical shortages of food, medicine, and other vital supplies.

Humanitarian aid airdrops resumed on Saturday over several areas in the northern Gaza Strip, but Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, criticized this method as "the most costly and ineffective way" to provide humanitarian assistance.