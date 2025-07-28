Thai evacuees react with joy after ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia

Spirits were high among Thai evacuees at an evacuation centre in the country's Surin Province after they heard the news of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on Monday.

The two countries agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire from midnight after five days of deadly border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday in Kuala Lumpur, where the talks were held.

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.

Putting her arms up in the air, vendor Bualee Chanduang shouted out "That's so great!" and "We won!"

There are hundreds of evacuation centres around Surin province, near the border with Cambodia. These centres house hundreds of thousands of displaced Thais.

"I’m happy about [the ceasefire], and feeling a bit relieved", said Usa Dasri, who works as a vendor and farmer. "We, the normal people who had to leave home, would all be happy to be able to go back home."

She said she was worried about the livestock and rice fields she had to leave behind.

She also extended her thoughts to the Thai soldiers on the frontline, hoping for them "to be safe and have a good sleep."

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers.

The two countries blamed each other for starting the clashes, that have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said he hoped displaced people could soon return home.