Khartoum residents mark the first day of Ramadan amid Sudan's war

Despite the ongoing war in Sudan, there was a moment of peace and community for residents of Khartoum on Thursday night.

Men gathered in the streets of the war-torn capital to break their fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

It was here that the war broke out almost three years ago, but life is slowly gaining some semblance of normality after it was recaptured by the army last March.

"Things are getting better than before. Thank God, the people in charge at Sanhori mosque brought back our memories, the good moments we used to have; they gave us hope," said one resident, Ahmed Dafaa Allah.

Men brought dishes to share for Iftar, sitting outside on mats in the street with their neighbours, as women remain at home for the fast-breaking meal.

This communal gathering would have been unthinkable when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces controlled the city.

"Last Ramadan, there were no more than two families. Today, we are 13 families breaking the fast together, and that's in just one street," said Abdelkader Omar.

Many families fled the fighting, but increasingly they are returning to their homes in the three cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri that make up the Sudanese capital.

However, many problems remain.

While the government is actively working to rehabilitate infrastructure, restore services, and repair water and electricity networks, residents are also having to deal with soaring prices.

The Sudanese currency has also collapsed, going from 570 Sudanese pounds to the US dollar before the war to 3,500 in 2026 on the black market.

And while goods like fruit and vegetables are available at Khartoum's central market, people can’t afford them.

"People complain about prices, say they're outrageous. You can find everything, but the cost keeps rising," said Mohamed, a market vendor.

But with fighting intensifying in other parts of the country like Kordofan and Darfur, many residents of the capital are just happy to be home.