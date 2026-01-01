Welcome to Africanews

Anthony Joshua released from Lagos hospital after road crash

Anthony Joshua stands in the ring before a heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul in Miami, United States, 19 December 2025  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

British boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital on Wednesday, according to Nigerian authorities.

The two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist was involved in a road crash that killed two of his close associates near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua had since been under “observation” at a hospital in Lagos while recovering from minor injuriesn, his promoter Matchroom Boxing said on Monday.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on X that Joshua was discharged late Wednesday afternoon, after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from “home.”

The official added that the boxer and his mother visited the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects to his two departed friends.

Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif Ayodele were both killed in the crash. Their repatriation to the United Kingdom was scheduled for Wednesday evening, according to Omotoso.

The crash occurred on a major thoroughfare — the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos, the country’s economic capital — at about 11 a.m. local time. Footage on social media showed Joshua being extricated from a wrecked vehicle while he was wincing in pain.

Emerging reports from investigators pointed to speeding and a flat tire as key factors in the accident.

