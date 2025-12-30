London gyms mourn loss of co-founder killed in Anthony Joshua crash

Two gyms in west London were closed on Tuesday out of respect for their co-founder, Sina Ghami, who was killed in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday.

Ghami ran Evolve Gym and was the strength and conditioning coach of British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The two-time former world champion and Olympic gold medalist was in the car and suffered minor injuries. The Watford-born fighter is also a citizen of Nigeria, the homeland of his parents.

Latif Ayodele, a trainer, also died in the crash.

As well as being members of his team, both men were close friends of Joshua’s.

Evolve gyms in Colindale and South Ruislip taped statements to their doors saying they were mourning Ghami's loss and thanking the community for their support.

The accident took place on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 11am local time. Nigerian officials say initial findings show the car carrying Joshua and his team was speeding and lost control when it tried to overtake. It then crashed into a stationary truck on the side of the road.

Eyewitnesses said the car’s tire burst at high speed.

In a statement, Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing said he was taken to hospital "for checks treatment” and will “remain there for observation.”