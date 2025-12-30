Anthony Joshua hospitalised after fatal car crash in Nigeria

British boxing star and two-time former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close associates.

The accident happened on Monday morning along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, a major route linking Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos to neighbouring Ogun State. Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck during an overtaking manoeuvre, according to preliminary findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Footage from the scene showed Joshua visibly in pain as he was pulled from the wreckage. His promoter, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, confirmed that Joshua sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for checks, where he remains under observation. The statement also identified the two victims as Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, described as close friends and members of Joshua’s team.

Authorities in Lagos and Ogun states said Joshua and another injured person are in stable condition and do not require emergency medical intervention. The Ogun State Police added that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua’s parents, and news of the accident has sparked an outpouring of concern from fans and figures across the sporting world, as tributes pour in for the victims of the tragic crash.