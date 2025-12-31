Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Speeding, flat tire blamed as driver faces prosecution in Anthony Joshua crash

Speeding, flat tire blamed as driver faces prosecution in Anthony Joshua crash
A view of a street in the hometown of Anthony Joshua's grandfather, in Makun Sagamu, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP photo/ Edet Uduak Samuel)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is spending a second night in hospital following a fatal road crash in Nigeria as investigators point to speeding and a flat tire as key factors in the accident.

Emerging reports indicate the driver may face prosecution for reckless driving. A source familiar with the investigation says findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps show the vehicle was traveling at excessive speed and attempted a wrongful overtake, serious traffic offences that can carry criminal liability when deaths occur.

Nigeria’s road safety agency said preliminary checks revealed the car suffered a flat tire before slamming into a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua survived the crash, but his personal trainer, Kevin “Latif” Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, were killed.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities consider possible charges.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..