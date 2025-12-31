Speeding, flat tire blamed as driver faces prosecution in Anthony Joshua crash

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is spending a second night in hospital following a fatal road crash in Nigeria as investigators point to speeding and a flat tire as key factors in the accident.

Emerging reports indicate the driver may face prosecution for reckless driving. A source familiar with the investigation says findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps show the vehicle was traveling at excessive speed and attempted a wrongful overtake, serious traffic offences that can carry criminal liability when deaths occur.

Nigeria’s road safety agency said preliminary checks revealed the car suffered a flat tire before slamming into a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua survived the crash, but his personal trainer, Kevin “Latif” Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, were killed.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities consider possible charges.