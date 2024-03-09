Boxing: Francis Ngannou 'destroyed' by Anthony Joshua in two rounds

British-Nigerian two time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made easy of the threat from Cameroonian-French mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou whose nascent career in boxing took on two knockdowns and a knock out in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Joshua, 34, floored the UFC champion in the first round and early in the second before delivering a destructive second-round knockout. Ngannou had to be treated by medics as he appeared motionless when he hit the canvas.

The manner of the loss for Ngannou was one that reminded fans of the inherent threat and danger in combat sports especially for crossover or would-be cross over fighters.

But even more it was an indication of Joshua's power who has yet again made easy of fighters that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has struggled with.

Only in October, Fury was cut and floored by Ngannou in what was a stunning professional debut performance from the former reigning UFC heavyweight champion, eventually winning a contentious decision on the scorecards.

The Cameroonian however earned appraisal as a bona fide threat to boxing’s heavyweight division, leading Joshua who in the first half of 2023 had downplayed and dismissed the prospect of fighting Ngannou, change his mind.

"When I saw the fight with Tyson Fury I thought 'I want some of that'. [Ngannou] is a great champion and this doesn't take anything away from his capabilities," said Joshua after his emphatic win.

The fight in Riyadh that commenced at 3.20 am local time certainly did not bring any of the potential upset feared fans watched eerily in October when Ngannou dropped Fury in the third round of their bout.

It was instead the Watford-born fighter Joshua flooring Ngannou within three minutes. Ngannou beat the referee's count at 8 before seeing round one out.

Round two would prove too difficult for the MMA legend. Joshua delivered an explosive right moments after Ngannou got up from another knockdown, with the referee instantly waving off the contest.

"I told him not to leave boxing. He's two fights in and he's fought the best." Joshua told the Cameroonian several moments after he was fine and up on his feet.

The victory is two-time world champion Joshua's fourth in 11 months, and keeps alive his ambition of recapturing a world title.