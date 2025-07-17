Nigeria opposition leader Atiku Abubakar quits former ruling PDP party

Nigeria’s opposition leader, Abubakar Atiku, has taken a significant step by announcing his departure from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the party under which he pursued the presidency in previous elections without success.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to the party's leadership, Atiku expressed his concerns over the party's drift from its foundational principles.

"With a heavy heart, I resign, acknowledging the irreconcilable differences that have arisen," he stated.

Atiku extended his gratitude for the invaluable experience of serving two full terms as Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007 and for being the party's presidential candidate in both 2019 and 2023.

The PDP has a legacy of 16 years of governance in Nigeria. Recognizing the urgent need for change, Atiku has joined forces with other opposition leaders to form a new political coalition, the Africa Democratic Congress, poised to challenge President Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections scheduled for 2027.

This dynamic coalition unites Atiku and Peter Obi, both of whom were runners-up in the last presidential elections, along with the formidable former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

This coalition, which also includes prominent former lawmakers and governors from the ruling party, marks a pivotal moment in Nigerian politics.

It recalls the powerful alliance that successfully ousted the PDP from power in 2015, ending its 16-year dominance. As the political landscape shifts, this new alliance aims to inspire hope and bring about transformative change for the Nigerian people.