London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits Lagos to strengthen UK-Nigeria tech and creative ties

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is in Lagos, Nigeria, meeting with local creatives and tech entrepreneurs as part of a historic trade mission across Africa. The visit aims to spotlight the growing cultural and economic connections between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, particularly in the fast-evolving tech and creative industries.

"This is the fastest-growing tech cluster in the world. London is the tech capital of Europe, Lagos is the tech capital of Africa," Khan said. "I’ve brought more than two dozen British companies in sustainability and tech to Lagos, not as patrons but as partners, so both our great cities can flourish and thrive."

The event brought together artists, designers, tech founders, and cultural leaders working at the crossroads of innovation and storytelling. Experts say the exchange between the two countries is rich in creativity and knowledge-sharing.

"There’s a lot we must learn from London," said Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founding Partner at Future Africa. "From infrastructure and global talent to livability and regulation, especially on ethical AI, this collaboration is essential."

As Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, often called “Silicon Lagoon,” gains international attention, the country’s youthful population and booming fintech scene are driving innovation.

"We are here to build a bridge stronger than broadband in Victoria Island and faster than the Elizabeth Line," said Olatunbosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology.

Khan’s visit to Lagos kicks off a five-day African tour, with upcoming stops in Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town. Lagos stands out for its growing global impact in fashion, music, film, and financial technology.

