Fanti Carnvial in Lagos showcases cultural bridge between Nigeria and Brazil

Colourful costumes and street processions filled the heart of Lagos Island as the Fanti Carnival returned, showcasing a unique cultural bridge between West Africa and Brazil.

The annual event, also known as the Lagos Carnival, is one of the most prominent cultural festivals in West Africa, blending Nigerian traditions with Brazilian and Cuban influences.

The carnival features elaborate parades, music, and dancing, drawing residents, tourists, and cultural groups into a celebration of shared history.

At the centre of the spectacle is the legacy of Afro-Brazilian returnees — descendants of formerly enslaved Africans who were taken to Brazil and later returned to Lagos in the 19th century.

Known locally as the “Aguda” or Brazilian descendants, these returnees brought with them samba music, Catholic influences, ornate architecture, and carnival traditions that have since become part of Lagos’ cultural identity.

People dressed in costumes perform on the street during the Fanti Carnival in Lagos Nigeria, Monday, April 6, 2026 Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

"For those of us that know the history of Lagos, you will understand that this carnival is very important to Lagos and the history of Lagos," says carnival goer Ademola Oduyebo, "knowing very well how the Brazilians, the Portuguese, how they came into Lagos. How they colonized this place and how Lagos evolved from then till now.

"So, for the history of Lagos, it is important that we preserve this so that our children will get to meet this. And generation after generation, everybody will get to understand the importance of this and how Brazilians, Portuguese, and Lagos came to be."

The festival, which dates back more than a century, has been revived in recent years as part of efforts by the Lagos State government and cultural groups to preserve and promote this shared history.