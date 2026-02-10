Welcome to Africanews

Spiritual cleansing ritual by Afro-Brazilian ahead of Rio carnival

An Afro-Brazilian Baiana performs during a pre-carnival ritual to deliver luck, positive spirit, clean and bless the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.   -  
Bruna Prado/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Brazil

In a vibrant prelude to Carnival, followers of Afro-Brazilian religions performed a sweeping cleansing ritual at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome on Saturday, invoking peace and ancestral protection for the festivities ahead.

Dressed in traditional white, practitioners of Umbanda and Candomblé danced along the avenue, sweeping the ground with brooms made of rue, a plant believed to cleanse negative energy.

Priest Alexandre Fernandes explained the intent: to prevent evil and negativity, ensuring a peaceful and joyful Carnival under ancestral protection.

Teacher Leonardo Matos described the act as one of "purification" and "opening paths" for good energy.

A unified cultural gathering

The ceremony saw broad participation, including religious women from Bahia state, flag-bearer couples, and elderly members from all the city’s samba schools, all adorned in traditional attire.

This collective act highlighted the deep roots Afro-Brazilian culture holds within the Carnival tradition.

Clearing the path for parade

The ritual directly precedes the official competitive parades, setting a spiritual stage for Rio’s top-tier samba schools to take the iconic Sapucaí avenue on February 16th, 17th, and 18th, in what many hope will be a celebration shielded from harm and filled with positive energy.

