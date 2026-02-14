Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Samba, resistance, and magic open São Paulo's carnival celebrations

Dancers from the Colorado do Bras samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Brazil

São Paulo's official Carnival celebrations burst into life on Friday night as the city's top-tier samba schools paraded at the Anhembi Sambadrome, blending cultural pride, feminist themes, and mystical storytelling in a dazzling display of color and rhythm.

First to take the avenue was Mocidade Unida da Mooca, making its top-division debut with a tribute to Instituto Geledés, a Black women-led organization fighting racism.

"Carnival is a reclaiming of true Black culture," said singer Sté Oliveira.

Witches as symbols of resistance

Later, Colorado do Brás transformed the Sambadrome into a mystical spectacle with a Friday the 13th theme, portraying witches as symbols of women's resistance.

Actress Fabi Bang, who plays Glinda in Wicked, joined the parade, calling it "a privilege" to experience samba's "unique emotion."

The road to champion

Fourteen schools now compete across categories from percussion to floats.

Only one will be crowned São Paulo's 2026 Carnival champion.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..