Samba, resistance, and magic open São Paulo's carnival celebrations

São Paulo's official Carnival celebrations burst into life on Friday night as the city's top-tier samba schools paraded at the Anhembi Sambadrome, blending cultural pride, feminist themes, and mystical storytelling in a dazzling display of color and rhythm.

First to take the avenue was Mocidade Unida da Mooca, making its top-division debut with a tribute to Instituto Geledés, a Black women-led organization fighting racism.

"Carnival is a reclaiming of true Black culture," said singer Sté Oliveira.

Witches as symbols of resistance

Later, Colorado do Brás transformed the Sambadrome into a mystical spectacle with a Friday the 13th theme, portraying witches as symbols of women's resistance.

Actress Fabi Bang, who plays Glinda in Wicked, joined the parade, calling it "a privilege" to experience samba's "unique emotion."

The road to champion

Fourteen schools now compete across categories from percussion to floats.

Only one will be crowned São Paulo's 2026 Carnival champion.