Rio’s samba schools dazzle in high-stakes carnival showdown

The rhythm took over Rio de Janeiro as top-tier samba schools lit up the runway at the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, delivering a spectacle of music, movement and emotion.

Over three spectacular nights, 12 elite samba schools performed in the city’s Sambadrome, unleashing thunderous drumlines, dazzling costumes and towering floats in a celebration watched by millions in Brazil and around the world. Each school spent months preparing for the brief but crucial moments on parade, where precision and passion must align.

But for many performers, Carnival is more than glitter and competition. It carries deep personal meaning.

“Carnival is my passion. It’s where I can heal all my wounds, my sadness. Carnival is my passion, it’s my love, and I will never let it go,” said Rebeca Vitória Tito, a 24-year-old standard bearer from Paraíso do Tuiuti.

At the heart of the festivities is the high-stakes Special Group competition, the pinnacle of samba school rivalry. Schools are judged across multiple categories, including costumes, floats, harmony and percussion. Points are awarded for everything from the cohesion of the parade’s theme to the power and precision of the drum section.

Every beat, every step and every sequin can make the difference between triumph and disappointment, as schools compete for one of Brazil’s most coveted championship titles, and for the pride of their communities.