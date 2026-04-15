Humanoid robots box and perform at Hong Kong AI and robotics fair

Hong Kong hosted the AI and robotics fair where humanoid robots boxed and played music as part of InnoEX 2026 and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), which ran from 13 to 16 April 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The innovation-and-technology showcase reflects a broader trend of robots expanding into service and public functions. Unitree unveiled four models with advanced capabilities, including navigation assistance and support in emergencies, with some able to operate fire hoses in hazardous settings. At the exhibition, robots also performed martial arts style routines and mimicked musical instruments, highlighting their versatility across sectors. Developers say these systems are designed for security, rescue and customer service as well as entertainment. According to organisers, the fair brought together companies and researchers from across Asia, reflecting strong investment in the sector. Firms including AgiBot, EngineAI, UBTECH and Unitree showcased advanced robots, alongside start-ups and international participants, underlining Hong Kong’s role as a regional hub. China has prioritised the sector in recent years, aiming to integrate intelligent machines into daily life, from public services to industrial safety operations.