Man arrested after driving SUV through Russian Consulate gates in Sydney

A 39-year-old man is in custody after deliberately crashing a sports utility vehicle through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday morning, an incident that left two police officers with minor injuries.

According to police reports, authorities were called to the consulate in the affluent eastern suburb of Woollahra at approximately 8 a.m. after an unauthorized vehicle was reported parked in its driveway.

The situation escalated when officers on the scene attempted to speak with the driver.

"As police attempted to engage with the driver, he accelerated the Toyota Kluger into the gates," a police statement read.

The vehicle came to a final stop on the consulate's lawn, near a flagpole.

The impact of the crash resulted in two police officers sustaining minor injuries.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officials confirmed that no other individuals were harmed in the incident.

The 39-year-old male driver was taken into custody at the scene.

As of now, police have not released any information regarding his potential motives or what specific charges he will face.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Russian Embassy in Canberra, Australia's capital, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the security incident.