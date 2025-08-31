Egypt train derailment in Matrouh kills 3, injures over 100

In a tragic train accident in Matrouh on August 30, the Egyptian Ministry of Health has reported three fatalities and 103 injuries. The incident occurred when seven carriages of train No. 1935, traveling from Marsa Matrouh to Alexandria, derailed between Fouka and Galal stations due to track subsidence.

The derailment happened around 3:30 p.m. in a desert area, causing two of the carriages to overturn. Hospitals throughout Matrouh and nearby regions have been placed on high alert, with over 50 ambulances dispatched to assist the injured. By evening, 87 of those hurt had been treated and discharged.

Kamel El-Wazir, the Minister of Transport, visited the scene and ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the causes of the derailment. He emphasized that anyone found responsible would face immediate dismissal.

An emergency unit has been established to oversee the situation and assess the condition of the injured. Meanwhile, searches are ongoing to identify any additional victims.

This accident comes amid rising concerns about rail safety in Egypt, as 220 rail accidents were reported in 2024, resulting in 57 deaths. The public is urged to stay tuned for further updates as authorities continue their response efforts.