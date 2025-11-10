Al Ahly defeat Zamalek 2-0 to claim Egypt Super Cup final

Al Ahly confirmed its dominance of Egyptian football on Sunday with a resounding 2-0 victory over historic rivals Zamalek in the country’s Super Cup final.

In front of 40,000 spectators at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the first goal came in the 44th minute. Ahmed Zizo opened up the play allowing Achraf Bencharki to fire a low shot past Whites goalie Mohammed Awad.

Goal number two came in the 72nd minute, when Taher Mohamed Taher set up Marwan Attia for a powerful shot into the back of the net.

Just seven minutes later, Seifeddine Jaziri got another ball past Awad but it was disallowed for a handball at the start of the move.

It’s the fifth consecutive National Super Cup title for the Reds and the sixteenth in its history. It also gives Danish coach Jess Thorup his first trophy with the team, just one month into his tenure.