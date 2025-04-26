Welcome to Africanews

Al Ahly fans demand coach Koller sacking after CAF Champions League exit

Al Ahly's fans react after losing against CF Pachuca in a penalty shootout of the Intercontinental Cup soccer match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

CAF Champions League

Angry Al Ahly supporters lashed out at head coach Marcel Koller after the team was knocked by Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-finals on Friday.

After a goalles draw in in Pretoria six days ago, things looked good for the Egyptian side when Taher Mohamed broke the deadlock 24 minutes into the first half.

Unfortunately for the Cairo team, Yasser Ibrahim’s own goal in the 90th minute was enough for the South Africans to qualify to the final.

Al Ahly fans responded to the disappointing result demanding the sacking of Koller, who led the team to win the CAF Champions League in the last two seasons.

