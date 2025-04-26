Al Ahly fans demand coach Koller sacking after CAF Champions League exit

CAF Champions League
Angry Al Ahly supporters lashed out at head coach Marcel Koller after the team was knocked by Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-finals on Friday.
After a goalles draw in in Pretoria six days ago, things looked good for the Egyptian side when Taher Mohamed broke the deadlock 24 minutes into the first half.
Unfortunately for the Cairo team, Yasser Ibrahim’s own goal in the 90th minute was enough for the South Africans to qualify to the final.
Al Ahly fans responded to the disappointing result demanding the sacking of Koller, who led the team to win the CAF Champions League in the last two seasons.
01:36
ES Tunis and Sundowns set for CAF Champions League quarter-final decider
Go to video
WC Qualifiers: Tunisia seek to cement their lead in Group H against Malawi
00:51
Congo football federation seeks talks with FIFA to lift suspension
01:41
Saturday showdown: Esperance Tunis takes on Pyramids in Rades
01:28
CAF Champions Leagues kicks off, ES Tunis - Djoliba AC to clash in opener
01:03
Samuel Eto'o questioned by CAF over match-fixing