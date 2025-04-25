Al Ahly & Sundowns to clash in CAF Champions League semi-finals

Egypt’s Al Ahly will host South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns for the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi finals this Friday, in Cairo.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly played to a 0-0 draw in the first CAF Champions League semifinal leg at Loftus Versfeld, and so it all comes down to the second leg in Cairo as a winner-takes-all contest.

"There is nothing called an easy match. We had a good first leg in South africa and we hope the next leg will be the same but it's tough. Hopefully with the support of the fans here in Egypt and with our push we will tackle this and make the next step.” Mostafa Al Aash, Al Ahly defender said.

The pressure will be on for the Sundowns after Al Ahly was granted full-capacity approval for Friday's clash.

As a result, the Cairo International Stadium will host a capacity crowd of 75,000 fans for this high-stakes encounter.

The Sundowns are anticipating a difficult game.

"It's not going to be an easy game like it (wasn't) in Pretoria. But, we're going to play our A-game so we can win the match. We don't to go to penalties because penalties is like gambling. We are going to do our best to play our A-game so that we can score and win the game in 90 minutes." Devine Lunga, Mamelodi Sundowns defender, said.

A spot in The CAF Champions League final is at stake for both teams.

Record 12-time champions and title holders Al Ahly of Egypt are pursuing an unprecedented 13th crown.