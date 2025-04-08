Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

ES Tunis and Sundowns set for CAF Champions League quarter-final decider

Mamelodi Sundowns   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

African Football

The CAF Champions League quarter-final tie between ES Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns will reach its thrilling conclusion on Tuesday.

The South African side, 2016 champions, secured a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to a second-half strike from Peter Shalulile.

However, the four-time champions ES Tunis are favored to overturn the deficit and book their place in the semi-finals. Should they progress, ES Tunis will have the chance to seek revenge against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who denied them the title in last season's final.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..