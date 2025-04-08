ES Tunis and Sundowns set for CAF Champions League quarter-final decider

The CAF Champions League quarter-final tie between ES Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns will reach its thrilling conclusion on Tuesday.

The South African side, 2016 champions, secured a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to a second-half strike from Peter Shalulile.

However, the four-time champions ES Tunis are favored to overturn the deficit and book their place in the semi-finals. Should they progress, ES Tunis will have the chance to seek revenge against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who denied them the title in last season's final.