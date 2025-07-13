Welcome to Africanews

Forty years and counting: CAR once again postpones local elections

People wait for a polling station to open before casting their ballots during elections in Bangui, Central African Republic, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015.   -  
AP photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Central African Republic

Scheduled to take place for the first time in almost forty years, local and municipal elections in the Central African Republic have been once again postponed. 

Initially planned for the end of August, officials say the vote will now be held in December, in conjunction with the legislative and presidential elections. 

President Touadéra, who has been in office since 2016, launched a biometric voter registration exercise last year to update the electoral roll.

Authorities say the postponement is due to a delay in mobilizing funds as well as technical and organizational hiccups. 

Members of the opposition BRDC are calling for an overhaul of the electoral authority and a dialogue with President Touadéra.

CAR has been battling conflict since 2013 when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced the then-president from office. The United Nations has said the elections represent a ”crucial opportunity” to strengthen democratic governance, promote reconciliation and consolidate stability.

The landlocked country is one of the poorest in the world, despite having significant natural resources, including uranium, oil, gold and diamonds. 

