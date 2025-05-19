Historic victory: South Africa defeat Morocco 1-0 to win U20 AFCON

South Africa clinched the U20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-o victory over Morocco in a thrilling final at Cairo International Stadium.

Gomolemo Kekana scored the only goal in the 70th minute. Initially, the goal was ruled out for offside, but later, after VAR review, it was allowed, handing the South African the continental trophy.

The goal came in when the South African goalkeeper, Smythe-Lowe, made a superb long pass to Kekana, who then converted it into the top corner.

The victory is seen as revenge for the South African senior team that lost the final in 1997 against Morocco. The win means South Africa are now the champions, replacing Senegal, the defending champions. Senegal were eliminated by Nigeria 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Among those present were Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, and his vice-president, Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Despite having 15 shots, six of which were shots on target, Morocco failed to score, with the South African goalkeeper outshining their abilities.

Meanwhile, Nigeria claimed the third-place team after defeating the hosts, Egypt, in a penalty shootout.

The Pharaohs took the lead early with Omar Osama's goal in the 3rd minute, but Nigeria equalized quickly with Bidemi Amole's strike in the 47th minute. This victory secured Nigeria a podium finish in the tournament.

With South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, and Egypt all advancing to the semifinals, all four teams have secured their places for the U20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile from September 27 to October 19, 2025. African football continues to thrive, with these young talents now set to showcase their skills on the global stage.