Ahly clinches historic 12th African Championship title

an excited Al Ahly fan granting an interview   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have won their 12th CAF Champions League title. They beat Tunisia's Esperance 1-0 in the final held in Cairo.

The first leg in Tunisia was a 0-0 draw, making this game crucial. Al Ahly scored just four minutes in when an Esperance player accidentally deflected a header into his own net. The header came from a corner by Hussein El Shahat.

Fans could not hide their excitement.

"I swear to God, our happiness cannot be described. We tried to enter the stadium but we couldn’t but my happiness is just as if I entered the stadium, this is the 12th championship, this number is just twice the number our rivals have, we are the champions of Africa and no one can ever reach that number." Alaa Sayed, an Al Ahly fan said in Arabic.

Essam also an Al Ahly fan is hopeful the next game will also be a good one.

"Congratulations to Al Ahly and their fans congratulations to Egypt, and hopefully we will see you again in the 13th championship."

The win on Saturday also marks 20 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League matches without a loss for the champions.

