CAF boosts prize money for 2024 Women’s Champions League by over 50%

Nigeria's Ulumma Jerome (16) fights for the ball against North Korea's Kim Yong Ae during   -  
Lee Jin-man/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Africa cup nations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a substantial increase in the prize pool for the 2024 Women’s Champions League, with the winner now set to receive $600,000—a 52% boost from previous years.

The tournament, which begins on November 9 in Morocco, promises financial support for every participating club, as each team is guaranteed at least $150,000, CAF confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The increased prize money is part of CAF’s broader commitment to grow women’s football across Africa, with ambitions to invest further in youth academies and enhance the appeal of CAF competitions globally.

This year’s prize structure offers substantial rewards for all top placements:

- Winner: $600,000

- Runner-up: $400,000

- 3rd Place: $350,000

- 4th Place: $300,000

- 3rd in Group: $200,000 each

- 4th in Group: $150,000 each

Launched in 2021 under CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the Women’s Champions League has quickly become a highlight of African women’s football. This year’s increased investment is expected to strengthen the tournament’s appeal and inspire greater participation across the continent.

