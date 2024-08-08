Former CAF president, Issa Hayatou, dies in Paris at 77

A giant of African football, Issa Hayatou, passed away in Paris on Thursday after a long illness, just a day before his 78th birthday.

Born in Cameroon in 1946, the former footballer was towering figure who left an indelible mark on the sport.

He served as the president of the Confederation of African Football for almost three decades until March 2017.

It was a period during which the sport on the continent experienced significant growth and gained global recognition.

His time at CAF saw the expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations, the inclusion of more African teams in the FIFA World Cup, and the strengthening of football infrastructure across Africa.

Hayatou also held the position of interim president of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, stepping in after Sepp Blatter was suspended by the world football governing body.

It was a turbulent period for the organisation, but he managed to steer it through a crucial period with his characteristic calm and authority.

Condolences have poured in from around the globe following news of his passing, with many acknowledging the important role he played in transforming African football into a force to be reckon with on the world stage.