Spanish coach Riveiro leaves South African club amid Al Ahly link

Spanish coach José Riveiro was released early from his position as head coach of South African football club Orlando Pirates, the team announced in a statement on Monday.

Riveiro's departure comes amid reports that he will join Egyptian club Al Ahly ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that will take place in the United States in June.

“José approached us a few weeks ago with a request to be released from his contract ahead of schedule, having signed with a new club", Orlando Pirates Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza said in the statement.

“His contribution since joining the Club has been immense. We learned a lot from him, and he learned a lot from us", Khoza added.

Riveiro spent nearly three years at Orlando Pirates. Under his leadership, the club was crowned vice-champion of the 2023 South African Premiership and was runner-up of the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

The Spaniard's contract with the South African club originally ran until the end of June 2025.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to Orlando Pirates for allowing me the opportunity to leave before the end of my contract", Riveiro said before thanking the club, the players and the supporters.

Orlando Pirates said Riveiro “will be on the bench for the final time” at the team’s game against the Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night.

Riveiro is rumoured to joined Al Ahly according to Egyptian media, but the Cairo-based club has not announced talks with the 47-year-old Spaniard.

Al Ahly has been without a full-time coach since Marcel Koller left last month after elimination in the CAF Champions League semifinals by the South African Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly is often considered the most successful football club in Africa. The team has won a record 44 Egyptian Premier League titles and has been crowned winners of the CAF Champions League 12 times.

It has qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the African title in 2021, then again in 2023 and 2024.

The Egyptian club is set to play Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the opening game of the tournament on June 14.

Al Ahly has already won 4 Club World Cup bronze medals, most recently in 2023.