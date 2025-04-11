Gianni Infantino visited Philadelphia in his tour of the 11 host cities of the FIFA club world cup

Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, visited Philadelphia on Thursday as part of his tour of the 11 cities set to host the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

During his stay, he explored Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, the current Super Bowl champions, and was welcomed by Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Infantino remarked, “This year marks the introduction of a new competition, the FIFA Club World Cup – a tournament featuring the 32 top club teams globally, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and many others from South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. This event will showcase the best players in the world and, for the first time, crown the best team on the planet. Being in Philadelphia, where it all began nearly 250 years ago, is truly symbolic.”

FIFA has revealed its intention to distribute the financial gains from the upcoming warm-up event, committing $1 million to each of the 11 host cities.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 15 and conclude on July 13, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.