Egypt business curfew sparks concern among traders and tourism sector

A new government-imposed curfew in Egypt is raising concerns among business owners, as authorities move to cut soaring energy costs linked to regional instability.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that shops, restaurants and malls must close by 9:00 pm on weekdays, with a slight extension to 10:00 pm on weekends. The measure, initially set for one month, aims to reduce a sharply rising energy bill that has more than doubled in recent months.

But for many traders in Cairo, the decision could come at a heavy cost — especially in areas dependent on evening tourism.

Ahmed Ali, Bazaar owner: "This decision will affect my business, everything -- employees, salaries. It's almost 8pm now, and tourists are still arriving. How can you expect me to close at nine? Will the tourists be able to leave in just one hour? It's unreasonable. We need the closure extended by one or two hours at least."

Business owners warn the impact will ripple across multiple sectors, from retail to hospitality.

Remon Wagieh, Jewelry shop owner: "The decision will affect all sectors in the country, whether its jewelry, tourism, restaurants or any other area. Everyone will be affected. Here, tourists only go out in the evening. In other countries, tourists don't go out at night, but in Egypt, they might stay out until morning."

The government says the move is necessary as fuel costs surge due to disruptions linked to regional conflict, which have driven up import prices and strained national finances.

While officials insist key tourist destinations will remain unaffected, many local businesses fear the restrictions could dampen nightlife and reduce spending, particularly in a country where evening activity is central to both commerce and tourism.