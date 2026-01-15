Violent thunderstorms trigger flash flooding along Australia's Great Ocean Road

Along parts of the Great Ocean Road, heavy rain fell in a short time, sending water through towns and across roads. Authorities issued emergency warnings for communities near Wye River, Kennett River and Cumberland River, urging people to stay indoors and keep away from floodwaters. More than 170 millimetres of rain were recorded in the area. Local media showed cars swept from roads and carried onto beaches, with several vehicles stranded near a bridge. Despite the damage and disruption, officials said no injuries had been reported as crews continued to assess the situation.