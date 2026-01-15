USA: Protests erupt in Minneapolis after ice agents shoot man in the leg

A confrontation involving ICE agents led to a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday. During an arrest in the northern part of the city, an officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg. Officials stated the man resisted and attacked them with a shovel and a broom handle. He is currently in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Two other people were detained at the scene while the investigation continues. The incident happened only a few miles from where an agent shot Renee Good a week ago. This history meant a crowd gathered almost immediately to protest the use of force. The atmosphere turned heavy as the evening went on. Protesters threw fireworks at the police, who responded by using tear gas to push people back. These clashes lasted for several hours before the area finally became quiet again.