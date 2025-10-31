WHO reports rapid spread of Mpox with 17 deaths in Africa over recent weeks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the rising spread of Mpox, with 17 African countries reporting ongoing transmission in the past six weeks. Between 14 September and 19 October, the agency recorded 2,862 confirmed cases and 17 deaths during that period.

The virus — previously known as monkeypox — has also been detected for the first time in Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, signaling a wider geographic spread beyond Africa.

Although the overall fatality rate remains relatively low, the resurgence complicates global public-health efforts and raises concerns about under-reported transmission and emerging variants.

The WHO’s latest report urges heightened surveillance, improved vaccine access, and stronger infection control to prevent the disease from becoming entrenched. The global community is watching closely as the virus spreads quietly but steadily — and the message is clear: containment is possible, but only if coordinated action follows.