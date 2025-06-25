Cash crunch stalls UN probe into possible war crimes in DR Congo

The United Nations says investigations into suspected human rights violations and war crimes in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo cannot proceed because of a funding crisis.

In a letter seen by Reuters news agency, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) says the cash crunch is due to the failure of some countries to fully pay their contributions, compounded by United States cuts in foreign aid.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has said that the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, Congolese troops, and allied militias fighting in the region have all committed human rights abuses.

Speaking last week, he said investigations and analysis undertaken by his office had revealed "an apparent total disregard for the protection of civilians during and after military operations".

Preliminary findings have revealed summary executions and "horrific sexual violence" along with other rights violations in North and South Kivu provinces.

In North and South Kivu, nearly 40 per cent of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence are children.

Türk said the Commission cannot deliver results "until and unless funding is made available".

He warned that financial and staffing constraints are "critically impeding" investigative work and voiced alarm at the impact of budget cuts on measures to protect human rights.

The OHCHR told Reuters it would do "everything possible" to secure regular budget funds as early as 2026 to launch the Commission.

Evidence found by a Commission of Inquiry can be used in pre-trial investigations by tribunals such as the International Criminal Court.