Violence against journalists surges in eastern DR Congo

Journalists in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are facing mounting threats as conflict intensifies in the east, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The group warns the country has become one of the most dangerous places for media workers in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

RSF says reporters are increasingly trapped between the M23 rebels and the FARDC, with both sides exerting pressure.

Since M23 seized key eastern cities in 2025, journalists report drastic changes in how they work, including fear of reprisals, arrests and forced compliance.

Arrests and prolonged detentions

Around 500 journalists have been arrested over the past decade, RSF reports, with more than half of cases occurring in the DRC.

Many detentions last months or even years. Some journalists have been held in harsh conditions, including overcrowded makeshift prisons controlled by M23.

Censorship and disinformation intensify

Authorities and armed groups alike are accused of restricting media freedom.

RSF says the High Council for Audiovisual and Communication has tightened control over war coverage, while M23 has censored broadcasts and imposed messaging.

Meanwhile, nearly 90 journalists have fled violence in eastern provinces since 2023, underscoring a rapidly deteriorating environment for independent reporting.