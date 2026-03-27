UN warns DRC conflict expanding, drone warfare threatens civilians

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo warned on Thursday that hostilities between the government and the AFC/M23 are spreading beyond the traditional epicenter of North and South Kivu into Tshopo Province, far from the front lines.

Speaking to the Security Council, Vivian van de Perre, deputy head of MONUSCO, said recent fighting has been marked by the growing use of offensive drones and systematic jamming of GPS signals in urban areas.

She cited incidents affecting Bangoka Airport in Kisangani and locations in Goma, raising “serious concerns about the risks posed to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Humanitarian toll

Van de Perre also noted that access restrictions hamper the UN’s ability to monitor abuses, while journalists and human rights defenders in M23-controlled areas face intimidation and arbitrary detention.

Food insecurity is expected to affect 26.6 million people this year – roughly a quarter of the population.

DRC accuses Rwanda

DRC Ambassador Zénon Ngay Mukongo told the Council that M23 offensives continue with support from Rwanda’s Defense Forces, calling it “a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country.

He said hundreds of civilians have been killed and millions displaced.