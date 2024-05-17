Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

WATCH: Eco-Friendly Art and Graffiti Meet at Hong Kong's Art Fair

Featuring artists like Fouad Ceet, known for his colorful chicken characters, and Korean artist Jung Chan Boo, who creates sculptures from single-use plastic straws, the fair promotes both creativity and sustainability. With artworks priced between €118 and €11,852, the fair attracts a wide audience. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the event runs from May 16-19, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. The next stop in Europe is Vienna, where the Affordable Art Fair will be held from May 22-25, 2025, at Marx Halle, Karl-Farkas-Gasse 19, 1030 Wien, Austria.

More about
Contemporary art Hong Kong artist Vienna

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..