WATCH: Eco-Friendly Art and Graffiti Meet at Hong Kong's Art Fair

Featuring artists like Fouad Ceet, known for his colorful chicken characters, and Korean artist Jung Chan Boo, who creates sculptures from single-use plastic straws, the fair promotes both creativity and sustainability. With artworks priced between €118 and €11,852, the fair attracts a wide audience. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the event runs from May 16-19, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. The next stop in Europe is Vienna, where the Affordable Art Fair will be held from May 22-25, 2025, at Marx Halle, Karl-Farkas-Gasse 19, 1030 Wien, Austria.