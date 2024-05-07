Welcome to Africanews

Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia celebrated Easter [No Comment]

Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter in churches across the country. Ethiopia has the largest Orthodox population outside Europe, and dozens of faithful flocked to the Abune Teklehaimanot church on the outskirts of the capital on Good Friday. The church, surrounded by a lush forest, is considered by many to be a serene and sacred place. The faithful were immersed in spiritual activities, showing reverence and devotion in honour of this solemn day. On Saturday, a day later, the faithful gathered in Addis Ababa's churches to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and the end of a fast lasting almost two months.

