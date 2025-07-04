Welcome to Africanews

Denmark backs Ukraine's EU membership quest

By Rédaction Africanews

European Union president

Denmark has expressed its support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union, while also seeking to improve its diplomatic relations with Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Denmark on Thursday, as the country assumed the presidency of the European Union in a ceremony.

At a news conference, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has "already done everything required to start accession talks" for the country to join the EU.

Denmark launched its presidency of the European Union with a ceremony in the western city of Aarhus.

Its six months at the EU's helm comes against a backdrop of conflict in Ukraine and chaos caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariff war.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pledged to support Ukraine in its bid to join the European Union. She also added that with the U.S. deciding to pause sending some military weapons to Ukraine, the EU must fill those gaps.

EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will deliver 2 million shells to Ukraine by the end of the year, using the windfall profits from immobilized Russian assets.

