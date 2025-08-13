Welcome to Africanews

Zelenskyy secures European support ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, arrive for a press statement in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with several European leaders on Wednesday and saw them unite behind his cause ahead of a highly anticipated bilateral talk between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meetings with his European counterparts on Wednesday were numerous, and took place both in person, as with German chancellor Friedrich Merz, and virtually, in the case of French president Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer.

The goal: show a united front and remind US president Donald Trump of the importance of letting Ukraine have its say in negotiations for peace with Russia. Zelenskyy and the European heads of government did so in a call with Trump on the same day.

"Today, we discussed our common position with the President of the United States of America. Everything related to Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine. We must prepare a trilateral format for talks," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Germany with Friedrich Merz.

Ukraine has worried that the bilateral talks between Washington and Moscow would exclude it from peace negotiations and impose a peace that would not consider its position.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Trump has signalled Washington's willingness to prepare a second meeting with Russia that could include Ukraine.

Aside from the primary goal for Ukraine - a ceasefire, to give its battered cities and soldiers some respite - continued pressure on Moscow is also a concern.

"In principle, Russia cannot have a veto over Ukraine's security, and peace talks must be combined with appropriate pressure on Russia. Sanctions must remain in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," Zelenskyy stressed.

